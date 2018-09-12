Jeff Fager, executive producer of "60 Minutes," has been forced out of CBS in the wake of a pair of New Yorker articles alleging he inappropriately touched female staffers and allowed a culture of harassment at the news magazine.

In an internal memo, which was released to the trade publications early Wednesday afternoon, CBS News president David Rhodes said, “This action today is not directly related to the allegations surfaced in press reports, which continue to be investigated independently. However, he violated company policy and it is our commitment to uphold those policies at every level. Joe Ianniello is in full support of this decision and the transition to come.” Ianniello is the interim chief executive officer of CBS who replaced the longtime CEO Leslie Moonves on Sunday.

In his own statement, Fager said, “The company’s decision had nothing to do with the false allegations printed in The New Yorker. Instead, they terminated my contract early because I sent a text message to one of our own CBS reporters demanding that she be fair in covering the story. My language was harsh and, despite the fact that journalists receive harsh demands for fairness all the time, CBS did not like it. One such note should not result in termination after 36 years, but it did.”

In early August, The New Yorker published a lengthy story about several women who accused Moonves of sexual harassment, but also reported that Fager, 63, "had touched employees at company parties in ways that made them feel uncomfortable" adding that Fager was alleged to have "protected men accused of misconduct, including men who reported to him." At the time, Fager denied the report, which was followed Sunday by another which quoted a producer, Sarah Johansen, who had been an intern at CBS in "the late aughts" when he "groped" her at a work party. "All of a sudden, I felt a hand,” she told the magazine. “The hand belonged to an arm which belonged to Jeff Fager."

After the first New Yorker article, CBS announced that it would launch an internal investigation of the charges and would make personnel moves pending completion. However, both Moonves and Fager have been removed from their positions while the investigation remains ongoing.

Rhodes said he would launch a search for a permanent replacement of Fager, who spent most of his career at "60 Minutes" and was only the second executive producer in its history, after Don Hewitt. Hewitt, who died in 2009, launched "60 Minutes" in 1968.