CBS News has named Jeff Glor as anchor of “The CBS Evening News,” wrapping a search for Scott Pelley’s replacement that began in June.

In a statement, CBS News president David Rhodes said, “In his more than 10 years at CBS News, Jeff has earned the trust of viewers and his colleagues (and) represents the best journalistic values and traditions that will carry the ‘Evening News’ into a digital future.”

“Digital” may be the key word here: As heir to Walter Cronkite and Dan Rather, Glor fills a diminished role on a diminished broadcast that indeed is looking to broaden its online profile. CBS News has continued to build its online portal, CBSN, while “Evening News” has retrenched. Both weekend “Evening News” editions ended in 2016, when they were “rebranded” as “The CBS Weekend News.” The weeknight edition of “Evening News” remains in third place behind NBC’s “Nightly News with Lester Holt” and ABC’s “World News Tonight with David Muir.”

Glor was instrumental in the launch of CBSN, while the network said in a statement that “as CBSN continues to grow, Glor will “maintain a prominent presence on the digital streaming channel.” Such a dual role for an anchor of one of the three major broadcast program is unusual. It also suggests both “Evening News” and the fledgling online venture will share correspondents and as well as content.

Like ABC’s Muir, Glor is a native of upstate New York and also began his career at a Syracuse TV station — WSTM, the NBC rival to CBS affiliate WTVH, where Muir began. (Both are also about the same age — Muir is 43, Glor is 42). After Syracuse, he became a weekend anchor in Boston, then joined CBS News in 2007 as a reporter on “The Early Show” (now “CBS This Morning”). He became anchor of the “Evening News” Saturday edition in 2009, then the Sunday one in 2012.

In those roles as well as ongoing reporting roles, Glor covered numerous international stories from Greenland, Newfoundland, Alaska, Africa, Haiti and Ireland and, according to CBS, also covered “the shootings at Sandy Hook, the Boston Marathon bombings, and the landfall of Superstorm Sandy.”

Glor replaces Pelley, who abruptly left the broadcast in June to work full time at “60 Minutes.” After Pelley’s departure, CBS News’ senior national correspondent Anthony Mason was named his interim replacement. CBS did not announce a start date for the Glor-anchored “Evening News,” but said it will “launch later this year.”