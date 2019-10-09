Jenna Dewan to host Fox's 'Flirty Dancing'

Jenna Dewan is becoming reality TV's dancing queen. First she hosted NBC's "The World of Dance"; now she take on hosting duties for Fox's new series "Flirty Dancing" based on a popular British series.

Think of "Flirty Dancing" as a cross between "The Love Connection" and "So You Think You Can Dance." The show will feature singles learning a pair of different dances with potential love interests. Contestants then get to choose which partner they prefer.

Dewan is an accomplished dancer in her own right, and her credits include the 2006 film "Step Up." She met future husband Channing Tatum on the set of the film and they married three years later. She filed for divorce from him last October.

"Flirty Dancing" will debut this winter on Fox.