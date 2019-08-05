It will be Beverly Hills 11590 when "Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Live" hits the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Nov. 19.

"My BFF @jenniegarth and I are going on a road trip," Spelling, 46, wrote on Instagram Monday. "We are creating the ultimate LIVE interactive girls BFF night!" She added in a statement, "We have such amazing stories to tell. Now, we get to share our special friendship with our fans LIVE!"

Garth, 47 — who with Spelling is a co-star and co-creator, with producer Mike Chessler, of Fox's "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot "BH90210," premiering Wednesday -- said in a statement, "Tori and I have been dreaming up this tour for a long time. … Each night on stage, we're going to have a brand new show, sharing laughs, playing games, drinking a cocktail, answering your questions and, of course, telling you all of our 90210 stories."

Appearing Monday on NBC's "Today," Garth paid tribute to their recently deceased castmate Luke Perry, saying, "The timing [of the new series] was something that seemed horrific, but in a weird sort of universal way, it was a way for us to all be together during an incomprehensible, painful time and I think that was really good for all of us, actually, and he was with us every second of the time."

Tickets are now sale for the Westbury show.