Emmy-winner Jennifer Aniston and Oscar-winner Reese Witherspoon are teaming up to star in an Apple drama series about a morning-TV show.

Apple on Wednesday confirmed it had placed a two-season order for the show, on which Aniston, 48, and Witherspoon, 41, additionally will serve as executive producers with Michael Ellenberg (HBO’s ‘The Leftovers,” the 2012 film “Prometheus”). CNN’s Brian Stelter, author of the 2013 book “Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV,” serves as a consultant.

This is Apple’s second straight-to-series project to be announced, following a revival of Steven Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories.” No airdate for either streaming show has been announced.

The as-yet-untitled series has been in progress since at least July, and was originally in development as a Lifetime TV-movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Aniston and Witherspoon had played siblings in two episodes of “Friends” in 2000, with Witherspoon guesting as Rachel Green’s younger sister, Jill.