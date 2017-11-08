This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 47° Good Evening
Overcast 47° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston team up for Apple TV show

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are the stars

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are the stars and executive producers of an upcoming untitled drama about the behind-the-scenes world of a morning-TV show for Apple's streaming service. Photo Credit: AP

By Frank Lovece  Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Emmy-winner Jennifer Aniston and Oscar-winner Reese Witherspoon are teaming up to star in an Apple drama series about a morning-TV show.

Apple on Wednesday confirmed it had placed a two-season order for the show, on which Aniston, 48, and Witherspoon, 41, additionally will serve as executive producers with Michael Ellenberg (HBO’s ‘The Leftovers,” the 2012 film “Prometheus”). CNN’s Brian Stelter, author of the 2013 book “Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV,” serves as a consultant.

This is Apple’s second straight-to-series project to be announced, following a revival of Steven Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories.” No airdate for either streaming show has been announced.

The as-yet-untitled series has been in progress since at least July, and was originally in development as a Lifetime TV-movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Aniston and Witherspoon had played siblings in two episodes of “Friends” in 2000, with Witherspoon guesting as Rachel Green’s younger sister, Jill.

By Frank Lovece  Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Carrie Underwood arrives at the 51st annual CMA See highlights from the Country Music Association Awards
Comics legend (and former Hewlett Harbor resident) Stan ‘Secret History of Comics’ sheds light on superheroes
Alan Alda, left, Mike Farrell, Loretta Swit and 5 TV shows with acronyms and what they mean
Riverhead's Lilly Bennett with James Kennedy on TLC’s ‘Unexpected’ to feature LI teen
Petition: James should replace Spacey in ‘House of Cards’
Ribeiro: No ‘Fresh Prince’ TV reunion