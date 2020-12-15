TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
37° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

J. Lo, Billy Porter to perform at 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Jennifer Lopez will perform on ABC's "New Year's

Jennifer Lopez will perform on ABC's "New Year's Rockin' Eve" program live from Times Square. Credit: Invision / AP / Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Print

Jennifer Lopez will help bring in the New Year with a headlining performance in New York’s Time Square for "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021."

ABC and dick clark productions announced Tuesday that the pop star will perform live before the iconic ball drop on Dec. 31. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be closed to the public.

Other performers will include Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter and Jimmie Allen. Lauper and Porter collaborated on the Broadway musical "Kinky Boots" and they will join forces for a special performance during the TV special, which will air on ABC at 8 p.m.

"Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" will run until 2 a.m. on Jan. 1. Seacrest is returning to host the event for a 16th year, and he will be joined by Porter and Lucy Hale in New York. Ciara will host from Los Angeles.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Firefighters from the West Islip Firehouse and Benjamin LI firehouse gets holiday makeover on Netflix show
Thaddeus J. Mixson as Fahmarr and Jay Reeves 'Safety': Better than average inspirational sports movie
Sharon Osbourne arrives for the 71st Emmy Sharon Osbourne recovering from COVID-19
Interior designer Ben Bradley, a.k.a. Mr. Christmas, helped Netflix's 'Mr. Christmas' helps out LI firehouse
Northport's Edie Falco is among eight "Sopranos" 'Sopranos' cast to reunite for virtual fundraiser
The cast of season 5 of Bravo's "Summer 'Summer House' returns for season 5 on Feb. 4
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search