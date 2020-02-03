Opening a curtain to the often-unsung individuals behind the stars, Super Bow LIV Halftime Showco-headliner Jennifer Lopez thanked many of the production's creative crew in an Instagram post early Monday.

"Thank you to my incredible team for the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined I love you guys so much!," wrote the global pop star, 50, captioning a video snippet of her pole-dance sequence from the show.

She then expressed appreciation to married creative directors Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo -- with whom Lopez works on her NBC dance competition "World of Dance" -- as well as to choreographer Parris Goebel, music director Kim Burse, set designer, Kley Tarcitano, stylists/costume designers Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, dance troupe SwingLatino and her own JLo Dancers, and the dance studio Dance Town Miami, which supplied 58 young female dancers for the production.

Among the entertainment-industry people commenting on the post were Lindsay Lohan, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, who wrote, "I can't stop watching! Epic goddess!" Kristen Chenoweth said, "It was epic!” Also offering praise were Francia Raisa, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Stephanie Beatriz, and Justin Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette. The Dumos responded, "No no thank you...... we're mere mortals in your realm."

In a second Instagram post, Lopez thanked co-headliner Shakira and guest performers J. Balvin, Bad Bunny and her own 11-year-old daughter Emme, who had joined her onstage to sing a bit of Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A." "Puerto Rico y Colombia muy en alto hoy. Muchas gracias a mi coco Emme," she wrote, translating to "Puerto Rico and Colombia very high today. Thank you very much to my coconut Emme." Among the hashtags were #LatinoGang #GirlPower #ProudAmerican #ProudLatina #ProudWoman.

Co-headliner Shakira, in her own Instagram post shortly before Lopez's initial missive, wrote, "Thank you @jlo for a night that shows how much Latinos have to offer!"

Emme and her twin brother Max are Lopez's children with the star's ex-husband, singer-producer Marc Anthony. During the couple's marriage, the family lived in Brookville.