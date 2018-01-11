TODAY'S PAPER
Jennifer Lopez to bring ‘Shades of Blue’ character to ‘Will & Grace’

Lopez will guest star in an upcoming episode of the NBC comedy revival.

Jennifer Lopez will appear in an upcoming

Jennifer Lopez will appear in an upcoming "Will & Grace" episode, NBC says. Photo Credit: NBC / Virginia Sherwood

By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia
NBC’s fictional worlds of “Will & Grace” and “Shades of Blue” will collide when Jennifer Lopez guest stars on the comedy revival.

The Bronx-born actress will appear in an upcoming episode of “Will & Grace,” but it won’t be the first time she’s teamed up with Eric McCormack (Will), Debra Messing (Grace), Sean Hayes (Jack) and Megan Mullally (Karen).

“There’s always room for @JLo in the Fab Four!” The official “Will & Grace” Twitter page wrote Wednesday night alongside a photo of Lopez and the crew on the set.

Serious fans of the comedy might recall J.Lo guest starred in three original “Will & Grace” episodes in 2004 — “FYI: I Hurt, Too,” “Oh, No, You Di-in’t” and “I Do.” While the actress/singer appeared as herself in the early-2000 episodes, she’ll be bringing her “Shades of Blue” character to the sitcom’s revival, NBC revealed.

Lopez will play two characters during her “Will & Grace” stint. She’ll portray herself as well as Det. Harlee Santos, the role she’s held on the Brooklyn-set cop drama since 2016.

NBC didn’t spill info on the plot yet, so we’ll let our imaginations run wild as to how the group gets mixed up with a detective.

Messing also shared a selfie with Lopez from the set Wednesday, writing, “2 NBC leading ladies having a snuggle session @jlo #willandgrace #shadesofblue.”

An air date for J.Lo’s episode hasn’t yet been revealed.

