'Jeopardy!' to air vintage shows starting Monday

The clue is Sept. 10, 1984, and the answer (always in the form of a question) is: "When was Alex Trebek's first 'Jeopardy!' episode?" You can watch it Monday on WABC/7. Credit: Getty Images / Amanda Edwards

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Alex Trebek's debut as "Jeopardy!" host will be among the vintage episodes of that syndicated game show that will air starting Monday.

"I'm here at home recording show openings for some very special 'Jeopardy!' episodes that will be coming up in July," Trebek, who turns 80 on Wednesday, said in an online video Thursday.

"For the first time ever, we are going to open the 'Jeopardy!' vaults and take another look at some of our favorite episodes, including the very first 'Jeopardy!' show I ever hosted," from Sept. 10, 1984. That appears during "The Best of 'Jeopardy!'s First Decade" on Monday through Friday, July 24, followed by "The Best of Celebrity 'Jeopardy!' " on July 27-31, and the 2002 tournament "Million Dollar Masters" on Aug. 3-7 and 10-14.

Trebek, who also said he is "doing well" with his pancreatic cancer — "My numbers are good; I'm feeling great" — is married to former Huntington resident and Harborfields High School alumna Jean Currivan Trebek.

"Jeopardy!" had halted production in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and after inventoried episodes ran out began airing reruns on June 15.

