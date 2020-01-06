TODAY'S PAPER
'Jeopardy!' titans compete for $1 million, 'Greatest' title

James Holzhauer, left, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter

James Holzhauer, left, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter appear on the set of "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time," in Los Angeles in an undated photo.  Credit: Eric McCandless / ABC via AP

By The Associated Press
The Super Bowl is weeks away, but for “Jeopardy!” addicts the big game is here: All-time top money winners Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer are facing off for ultimate bragging rights.

“The first person to win three matches will be crowned the greatest of all time,” said executive producer Harry Friedman. The winner gets $1 million, with $250,000 for each runner-up in the contest that airs on consecutive nights beginning 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Host Alex Trebek credits the rookie for making “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” happen.

The tournament “was a natural because of the appearance of James Holzhauer,” Trebek said. “Prior to that, there wasn't a contestant who measured up, in the eyes of our viewers, to Ken Jennings or Brad Rutter. And here comes James, and wins more money faster than anybody else had ever done on the show, and really caught America's fancy.”

Friedman said there had been discussions with ABC about a rare prime-time foray for “Jeopardy!” but the format was proving elusive until professional sports gambler Holzhauer steamrollered his way to glory in 2019 with his smarts, skill and high-roller Daily Double bets.

“There was a lot of online chatter about, ‘Is he the greatest player of all time?' ‘No, Ken Jennings, because he had that streak,’ or somebody would say, ‘I think it's Brad Rutter, look at how many times he's won.' So it really sort of fell into place," the producer said.


