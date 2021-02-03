The producers of "Jeopardy!" have announced a second slate of guest hosts in the wake of Alex Trebek's death in November.

Broadcast journalists Anderson Cooper and Savannah Guthrie and TV medical personalities Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Dr. Mehmet Oz will join the previously announced journalists Katie Couric and Bill Whitaker, actress Mayim Bialik and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Each guest host will donate to the charity of their choice the cumulative amount won by the contestants during their respective hosting. Series champion Ken Jennings has served as interim host since the final Trebek episode aired Jan. 8 and executive producer Mike Richards will host for two weeks following Jennings while the celebrity guest hosts prepare for their appearances.