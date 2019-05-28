TODAY'S PAPER
'Jeopardy' champ James Holzhauer nears Ken Jennings' record

"Jeopardy!" sensation James Holzhauer speaks after being presented

"Jeopardy!" sensation James Holzhauer speaks after being presented with a key to the Las Vegas Strip on May 2. Photo Credit: AP/Caroline Brehman

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — James Holzhauer's "Jeopardy" winning streak is still going and he may be on track to surpass Ken Jennings' record earnings in the next month.

Holzhauer on Monday won his 28th straight game with an additional $130,222 in winnings, the second highest single-day sum ever recorded on the show. The professional sports gambler from Las Vegas also holds the all-time record, which is $131,127.

Before his run, the previous episode record was $77,000 and was set by Roger Craig in 2010.

Holzhauer's total earnings are now at $2,195,557. That's $325,143 shy of Ken Jennings' $2,520,700, which he won in 74 episodes in 2004.

