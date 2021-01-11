Ken Jennings on hosting 'Jeopardy!': 'It's a very demanding job'

A few hours before he begins his "guest" run as Alex Trebek's replacement, Ken Jennings appeared in an extended "Jeopardy!" tease Monday where he called the experience "nerve-wracking" and said that "I'm with the audience: I don't want me out there."

In the tease, Jennings — the show GOAT who won a record 74 games in 2004 — said "that I thought I understood it all, and then, when I had to do it, I realized [Trebek] was doing 10 things I wasn't aware of for every one that I saw [as a contestant.] It's a very demanding job …"

Following Trebek's final telecast as host Friday, Jennings may be first in a line of guest hosts before a permanent replacement is named later this year. Some reports have said former "Today" hosts Katie Couric and Meredith Vieira will eventually get tryouts, while show executive producer Mike Richards may fill in at some point, too.

But for now and the foreseeable future, the job is Jennings — possibly his to lose as well. He's a fan favorite and household name in millions of "Jeopardy!" households. He knows the game and show as intimately as anyone, with a few records as proof. Trebek also wrote fondly of Jennings in his memoir published just before his death last November from pancreatic cancer. Trebek didn't exactly endorse Jennings as his eventual replacement, but a close read-between-the-lines strongly implied he'd be an ideal successor.

In public comments since his appointment as guest host, Jennings has tried to downplay his qualifications, reinforcing that once again in the "tease" comments Monday. "The main thing I learned is just what an impressive, perfect job Alex Trebek did behind this lectern for 36, 37 years," he said. "I thought I knew from over there [as a contestant], I thought I had studied the man and thought I understood just what a remarkable job he was doing …"

Jennings said "the best piece of advice I got was probably from my wife. I called home after the first five shows were recorded as guest host and she said 'how'd it go,' [and] I said, 'listen, I obviously am no Alex Trebek' and she was very kind: 'Of course not but do you think you might stand up to what he did on his first day?'

"I thought that's a nice way of looking at it. I haven't had 37 years of practice. She taught me to be a little more forgiving of myself."

Jennings' run actually started late last fall, when "Jeopardy!" resumed production, and "as guest host, I felt like maybe I [understood] what the contestants are thinking and feeling out there. That's a really intense scenario appearing on 'Jeopardy!' for the first time. I hope they feel that I have a sense of solidarity with them, that I'm rooting for them, and know how hard it is, and how it feels when I'm impressed — that that's genuine because I know what they're going through. Alex was always on the contestants' side as well but I really know what it's like to be behind those lecterns."

In New York, "Jeopardy!" airs on WABC/7 at 7 p.m.