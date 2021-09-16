TODAY'S PAPER
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik to split 'Jeopardy!' hosting duties

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will take turns

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will take turns hosting "Jeopardy!" for the remainder of the season. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split "Jeopardy!" hosting duties for the remainder of the game show's 38th season.

Sony Pictures Television announced the host plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing.

Richards, who also lost his role as "Jeopardy!" executive producer, was initially tapped as Alex Trebek's successor but left the show after past misogynistic and disparaging comments surfaced.

Bialik was tapped as interim host, and her episodes will air through Nov. 5. After that, Sony says Jennings and Bialik will share hosting duties based on their schedules. The season is scheduled to run through the end of the year.

Jennings, the record-holder for longest "Jeopardy!" winning streak, is a consulting producer on the show. Bialik has already been chosen to host "Jeopardy!" prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship.

"Jeopardy!" used a series of guest hosts, including Richards, for shows filmed after Trebek's death. The beloved host died in November of cancer.

By The Associated Press

