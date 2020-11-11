This Long Island singer provided video clues in a "Jeopardy!" category named for her.

Who is Mariah Carey?

That is correct. The global music star appeared in five clues Tuesday during the Double Jeopardy round of the game show that was taped several weeks ago, prior to the death of host Alex Trebek.

Contestants Ben Lewis, a Costa Mesa, California, data scientist; Melissa Givens, a voice professor and singer originally from Buffalo, New York; and yesterday's winner, Huntington Beach, California, school administrator Greg Marrero, provided mostly correct questions for the five answers Carey, 51, offered.

"Over the years, I've collaborated with some of hip hop's best, including Snoop Dogg on 'Crybaby' and with this rapper and producer on 'Heartbreaker,' " the star, shot from the waist up in a black, scoop-neck leotard top, said in the first clue chosen. As a photo came on-screen, Lewis correctly identified Jay-Z for $1,200.

"In 2009, I got to show my dramatic side as a tough-love social worker who tries to help Gabourey Sidibe in this Academy Award-winning film," Carey said in the $1,600 clue, for which Marrero correctly answered, "Precious."

For $2,000, Carey told the contestants, "I dug deep to share the story of my life in my new memoir, 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey,' which coincides with the 30th anniversary of my debut album. I had this," she said, singing the rest, "and it was all that you've given to me." Givens incorrectly said, "What is 'A Dream of Love'?" After Trebek told her no, she quickly changed her answer to "Vision of Love," but that came too late.

Marrero then chose the $800 clue: "In 2008, a song called 'Touch My Body' gave me my 18th no. 1 hit, breaking this king of rock and roll's record for the most no. 1 singles by a solo artist on Billboard's Hot 100." This time Givens correctly responded, "Who is Elvis Presley?"

In the column's $400 remaining clue, Carey said, "In 2019, I made a festive new video for this holiday song, the 'make my wish come true' edition." Lewis correctly surmised, "What is 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'?"

After accepting that answer, Trebek thanked Carey "for doing all those wonderful clues for us," and revealed the promotional reason for her appearance. "She mentioned her book — it's in bookstores right now and on Audible."

'JEOPARDY!' MARATHON Game Show Network on Saturday will run a marathon of vintage "Jeopardy!" episodes hosted by Alex Trebek, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. "We honor his memory and celebrate his truly legendary career: host, humanitarian, philanthropist, in a category all his own," GSN said in a tweeted video. Trebek died Sunday at age 80.

TREBEK TRIBUTE MeTV (Optimum Ch. 33) will air two sitcom episodes Friday in which Trebek guest-starred as himself. At 9 p.m., Thelma "Mama" Harper (Vicki Lawrence) competes in 1988's "Mama on Jeopardy!" episode of "Mam's Family." At 9:30, in the 1990 "Cheers" episode "What Is… Cliff Clavin?," the bar's resident know-it-all mailman (John Ratzenberger) tries his hand on the show.