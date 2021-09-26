TODAY'S PAPER
Yale student's winning run on 'Jeopardy!' makes history

Yale University PhD candidate Matt Amodio's non-tournament winnings

Yale University PhD candidate Matt Amodio's non-tournament winnings surpassed the $1 million mark on Friday. Credit: Jeopardy Productions Inc. via AP

By The Associated Press
Matt Amodio's historic run on "Jeopardy!" has now netted him more than $1 million in non-tournament play, making him the third person in the show's history to pass that mark.

The only other contestants to win more than $1 million in regular season games are Ken Jennings, whose 74-game streak netted $2,520,700, and James Holzhauer, who earned $2,462,216 over 32 victories.

Amodio, a fifth-year computer science PhD student at Yale University, on Friday won $48,800 for his 28th victory, bringing his total winnings to $1,004,001.

Amodio’s latest milestone came at the end of temporary host Mayim Bialik’s first week back behind the lectern in the wake of the departure of host and executive producer Mike Richards. Bialik will share hosting duties with Jennings through the end of the year.

