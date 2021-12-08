TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

'Jeopardy!' stays with hosts Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik for the season

Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television

Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2020, left, and actress Mayim Bialik appears at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2018.  Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue as tag-team hosts of "Jeopardy!" through the rest of this season.

"We're so pleased to have such an excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera as we head into 2022!" producer Sony Pictures Television said Wednesday. Michael Davies will remain the show's executive producer, Sony said.

Last September, Bialik and Jennings were announced as interim hosts after Sony's efforts to replace the late Alex Trebek ran aground. Mike Richards, who'd been the show's executive producer, got the host job and then lost it — and soon after, his producing role — when his past questionable podcast comments resurfaced.

Jennings, the record-holder for longest "Jeopardy!" winning streak, is a consulting producer on the show. Bialik has already been chosen to host "Jeopardy!" prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship.

"Jeopardy!" used a series of guest hosts, including Richards, for shows filmed after Trebek’s death. The beloved host died in November 2020 of cancer.

The show is in its 38th season, with new episodes scheduled to air until July 29, 2022.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Chris Cuomo in 2018.
Chris Cuomo's upcoming book canceled by publisher
Hofstra faculty member Lisa Dresner is competing on
Hofstra faculty member competes in new 'Jeopardy!' tournament
Jimmy Fallon arrives at the 44th Kennedy Center
Jimmy Fallon teams with Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion for holidays
Chris Cuomo in 2019.
Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo steps away from SiriusXM show
NBC's "Annie Live!" cast includes, from left, Taraji
'Annie Live!' travels back in time, from Bethpage
Sands Point resident Tomm Miller and son Zach,
Jimmy Fallon films holiday commercial at LI home
Didn’t find what you were looking for?