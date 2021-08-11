Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy,!" was named Wednesday as the quiz show's permanent host, succeeding the late Alex Trebek. At the same time, actor Mayim Bialik was named as host of the show's primetime specials and spinoffs. Each were among the many guest hosts filling in following the last prerecorded Trebek episode in January.

"We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of America's favorite quiz show with Mike hosting our daily show and Mayim hosting new versions of 'Jeopardy!,' " said Ravi Ahuja, an executive with the quiz show's distributor, Sony Pictures Television, in a statement Wednesday.

"We took this decision incredibly seriously," he went on. "A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show -- deservedly so because it's 'Jeopardy!' and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek." Executives at Sony "pored over footage from every episode, reviewed research from multiple panels and focus groups, and got valuable input from our key partners and 'Jeopardy!' viewers."

Richards, a frontrunner whose ascension had been in doubt due to the disclosure of job-related pregnancy-discrimination claims against him on a previous show, said in a statement, "Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to step into a role of this magnitude. I am incredibly humbled to step behind the lectern and will work tirelessly to make sure our brilliant contestants shine in each and every episode."

He said Trebek, who died Nov. 8 at age 80 following a long battle with pancreatic cancer, "believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show. I was fortunate to witness his professionalism, intensity and kindness up close and that will serve as the ultimate blueprint as we continue to produce the show we love."

Bialik -- who currently headlines the Fox sitcom "Call Me Kat" and who starred in the 1990-95 NBC sitcom "Blossom" as a child actor and CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" form 2010-19 -- said in a statement, "I couldn't be more thrilled to join the 'Jeopardy!' family. What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life! I'm so grateful and excited to continue to work with Mike Richards, and I'm just over the moon to join forces with him and Sony. After all the conversations we've had about this partnership, I am just so ready to get started!"