ABC said Thursday that the previously announced prime-time special "Jeopardy! National College Championship," hosted by actor Mayim Bialik, will air on nine dates from Feb. 8 to 22.

The prime-time tournament version of the venerable syndicated game show features 36 students from 36 colleges and universities nationwide.

"Call Me Kat" and "The Big Bang Theory" star Bialik, who turns 46 on Dec. 12, has been alternating with former "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings as interim host of the regular daily version while producers seek a permanent successor to the late Alex Trebek. She had been named Aug. 11 as host of the show's prime-time specials and spinoffs, after earning good notices as a guest host in the wake of Trebek's death.

Also on Thursday, ABC announced that its fifth season of the singing competition "American Idol" will premiere Feb. 27.