Report: 'Jeopardy!' runs out of original episodes next week

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek may reportedly appear in

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek may reportedly appear in reruns starting June 15. Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The game show "Jeopardy!," which had halted production in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has run through its inventory of episodes and begins reruns on June 15, according to TVLine.com.

Per unnamed sources, the website said the last current new episode will air Friday.

While a source had told The Associated Press on March 9 that the venerable show, hosted by Alex Trebek, would continue to shoot but without a studio audience, TVLine said production had stopped entirely around that time. The website said reruns will continue until producer Sony Pictures Television determines how new production can be carried out safely.

