TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 44° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 44° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

CBS to drop Jeremy Piven's crime drama 'Wisdom of the Crowd' amid allegations

Jeremy Piven arrives at the 69th annual Primetime

Jeremy Piven arrives at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sept. 17, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

LOS ANGELES - Jeremy Piven's new crime drama TV series is getting a truncated season run.

All 13 episodes of "Wisdom of the Crowd" ordered by CBS will air, but the network said Monday it won't order more this season.

The decision follows sexual misconduct allegations leveled by three women against Piven, who has denied them. CBS said previously it is looking into the claims but has issued no further statement.

Piven accused by ‘Entourage’ extra of sexual assault

“It was the most horrible thing I’ve ever experienced,” the woman tells BuzzFeed. The actor has denied all allegations.

Piven stars in the series as a tech guru who creates a crowd-sourcing app to help solve crimes, including his daughter's killing.

A spokeswoman for the former "Entourage" star didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Wisdom of the Crowd" has earned lackluster ratings, and CBS didn't comment on why it wasn't ordering a full season or on the drama's future.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during J.Lo to perform on Super Bowl eve in Minneapolis
Alastair Sim as Ebenezer Scrooge in 1951's Top 20 TV Christmas classics, ranked
Bruno Mars during a taping of his first Bruno Mars TV concert special to air this week
During 15 Christmas-themed TV episodes on Netflix
Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere of France appears during Miss Universe winners through the years
Former Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere, right, crowns new Miss South Africa crowned Miss Universe 2017