TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
47° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

Jerry Seinfeld's second Netflix special set for May 5

Jerry Seinfeld performing at the Beacon Theatre in

Jerry Seinfeld performing at the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan. Credit: Greg Allen/Invision/AP/AP | Invision | Greg Allen

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com
Print

Jerry Seinfeld's second special for Netflix officially has a drop date: May 5. Netflix also announced Friday that it has a name, too: "Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill," which is a reference to Seinfeld's own observation about the stand-up trade, to wit, "when you have to kill 23 hours a day, you'd better be good at it." Indeed, this special will be an hour long. 

 The special was taped earlier at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre, where the Massapequa-raised comedian has a residency.

 Seinfeld's first special for Netflix — "Jerry Before Seinfeld," which arrived in 2017 and originated from the Comic Strip in Manhattan — was an intimate, at times personal, return to his early career including the very place where he launched it. He had signed a far-reaching deal with Netflix earlier that year that hinted at a return to scripted TV, or in the words of the news release, “Seinfeld will help develop scripted and non-scripted comedy programming for Netflix, with additional elements of the deal announced later.”

 But so far at any rate, it's just been unscripted, including "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," while all nine seasons of "Seinfeld" will arrive next year. 

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer attend the Amy Schumer, husband to host Food Network at-home cooking show
Candace Cameron Bure, Bob Saget, Jodie Sweetin and 'Full House' cast reunites for quarantine-themed parody 
"Weekend Update" anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che 'Saturday Night Live' to return this week
Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage appears with one of TMZ producing its own 'Tiger King' documentary for Fox
"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon with his daughters How the pandemic has changed late night TV 
DJ Khaled attends the Grammy Awards in Los BET plans all-star pandemic special
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search