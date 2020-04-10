Jerry Seinfeld's second Netflix special set for May 5

Jerry Seinfeld's second special for Netflix officially has a drop date: May 5. Netflix also announced Friday that it has a name, too: "Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill," which is a reference to Seinfeld's own observation about the stand-up trade, to wit, "when you have to kill 23 hours a day, you'd better be good at it." Indeed, this special will be an hour long.

The special was taped earlier at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre, where the Massapequa-raised comedian has a residency.

Seinfeld's first special for Netflix — "Jerry Before Seinfeld," which arrived in 2017 and originated from the Comic Strip in Manhattan — was an intimate, at times personal, return to his early career including the very place where he launched it. He had signed a far-reaching deal with Netflix earlier that year that hinted at a return to scripted TV, or in the words of the news release, “Seinfeld will help develop scripted and non-scripted comedy programming for Netflix, with additional elements of the deal announced later.”

But so far at any rate, it's just been unscripted, including "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," while all nine seasons of "Seinfeld" will arrive next year.