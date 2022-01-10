Jesse Watters named permanent host of Fox News' 7 p.m. show

Fox News personality Jesse Watters, formerly of Huntington and Manhasset, has been named the permanent host of Fox News Channel's 7 p.m. show.

The cable network said Monday that Watters, 43, would headline "Jesse Watters Primetime," set to launch Jan. 24. He additionally will remain a co-host of Fox's 5 p.m. panel-discussion show "The Five."

"I'm thrilled to take on this new challenge and am grateful for the opportunity," Watters, a graduate of Friends Academy in Locust Valley, said in a statement. He joined the network in 2002 as a production assistant and debuted on-camera the following year as a correspondent for "The O'Reilly Factor." In January 2017, he was named a solo host of the Saturday-night show "Watters' World." With his new assignment, he will give up that show.

Previously married to former Oyster Bay resident Noelle Inguagiato, with whom he has twin daughters born in 2011, Watters now is married to Emma DiGiovine Watters, with whom he has son Jesse Watters Jr., 9 months.