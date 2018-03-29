The Broadway sensation "Jesus Christ Superstar" will come to NBC Sunday for a live, star-studded performance.

The two-hour-and-15-minute live show will be performed in front of a large audience at the Marcy Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, for an 8 p.m. broadcast.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice rock opera is loosely based on the Gospels' account of Jesus's life from the time he arrived in Jerusalem to his death on the cross.

Webber and Rice are among the executive producers for the show, which stars John Legend as Jesus, Alice Cooper as King Herod, Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas Iscariot, Jason Tam as Peter, Ben Daniels as Pontius Pilate, Norm Lewis as Caiaphas, Jin Ha as Annas and Erik Gronwall as Simon Zealotes.

Here's a look at the new "Jesus Christ Superstar" cast in character.

John Legend as Jesus Christ Singer/songwriter John Legend is a Grammy Award winner who also won a Tony for his Broadway show "Jitney" in 2017. He's fresh off his "Darkness and Light" world tour and most recently appeared in "La La Land" and on "Master of None." Now, he takes on the role of Jesus Christ, which has been filled in the past by Ted Neeley and Glenn Carter.

Alice Cooper as King Herod No stranger to dramatic rock performances, Alice Cooper, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, has already spent some time as King Herod, having previously recorded the character's song for Webber and Rice for the 2000 re-release of a cast album from the 1996 production in the U.K. Now, he'll get to embody the king on live TV. His most recent album "Paranormal" (2017) won him some critical praise and his work has also been featured in Netflix's "Glow" and HBO's "Vinyl."

Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene Bareilles will get to show off her musical chops. The singer/songwriter known for the songs "Love Song" and "Brave" also has played Jenna Hunterson in "Waitress" on Broadway and Ariel in "The Little Mermaid" at the Hollywood Bowl.

Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas Iscariot Brandon Victor Dixon most recently starred as Aaron Burr in "Hamilton" on Broadway and has previous credits in "Shuffle Along," "Motown the Musical," "The Color Purple, "The Lion King" and more. Now, he's taking on a sinister role as the one who betrayed Jesus Christ.