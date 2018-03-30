When NBC resurrects the Broadway musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” Sunday at 8 p.m., one of the disciples will be a gypsy — a Broadway gypsy, those peripatetic performers who work in the ensemble of show after show — who grew up in Brentwood.

“When I graduated high school, I thought I wanted to be a famous singer,” says the energetic Syndee Winters on a lunch break from tech rehearsal at the Marcy Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where the show will be performed live. “And about a week later I thought, ‘I just want to do good work and tell fun stories.’ And over the last 10 years, those seem to be the things I’ve been able to do” in Broadway musicals including “The Lion King,” “Motown: The Musical,” “Pippin” and “Hamilton.”

Born in Queens, raised in Brentwood and now living in the Bronx, Winters, 32, came to an arts career in part through her Chinese-Jamaican father, Donald Chinloy. While employed as a soccer coach for Bay Shore High School, the Bay Shore Soccer Club and others, Chinloy was also a concert photographer whose work took him around the country and to the Caribbean.

“I was around a lot of artistic people through my dad, whether musicians or other photographers,” Winters says. “It kind of assured me that being an artist is OK. My parents were supportive of me pursuing whatever I wanted to do and wanted to be.”

While not Catholic, she attended parochial schools in Brentwood and Deer Park as well as Brentwood East Middle School. She then moved with her family to Miami, where Winters attended high school and, for a time, Miami Dade College. She returned to Long Island to obtain a theater degree from Five Towns College in Dix Hills.

“It took me four years to get a two-year degree,” she recalls, “because I was working at the same time, as a New York Knicks City dancer” from 2006 to 2007. Additionally, she wrote two songs and sings on three of Grandmaster Flash’s 2009 album “The Bridge: Concept of a Culture.” She tours with her Lena Horne one-woman play with music “Lena: A Moment with a Lady,” and sings each Tuesday at the historic Harlem jazz club Minton’s Playhouse.

Winters’ parents — including her Jamaican-American hairdresser mom Marilyn Lewis and her stepmother, Milsa Chinloy — will be in the audience Sunday night for “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” which stars John Legend and features Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene and Alice Cooper as Herod.

And how will they spot her in the ensemble? “I told my mom,” she answers cheerfully, “that I’m the only one who looks like me!”