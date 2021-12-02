"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon has declared that it’s officially the most wonderful time of the year, and he did it via an elaborate, two-minute Frito-Lay commercial released on Thanksgiving and shot, mostly, at interior designer Tomm Miller’s Hamptons-style home in Sands Point.

‘Twas "the night before Halloween," says Miller, when an enormous crew finished the four-day transformation of her yard and house. There were wreaths and garlands galore, enough lights to conceivably land a plane, buckets of fake snow and mounds of the real thing brought in and sprayed across the lawn by truck. The front door was flanked by larger- than- life nutcrackers, boulder-sized ornaments peppered the yard, and at least 100 snow-dusted sparkly Christmas trees were randomly "planted." Inside, it was much of the same including festive stockings embroidered with product names hanging from the fireplace.

"People in the neighborhood said it was like a Christmas miracle on the street," says Miller adding that some folks thought her family had dressed up the house specially for Halloween. "Trick-or-treaters loved it," she says. "All these cute kids in their costumes took photos in front of it."

It wasn’t a small production. "I literally had 100 people in my house." Besides Fallon, who played 10 separate characters, danced, sang, flung snowballs and stayed for the 15-hour shoot, these included his daughters Frances Cole and Winnie Rose along with wife Nancy Juvonen who all had cameos in the commercial.

Why this location? Miller, a principal at Bespoke Design NY, says, "The house provides a dramatic backdrop while still maintaining the warmth and inviting feeling of being in someone’s home." This was not the first gig here. It has been featured in other ads and shows including six episodes of "Royal Pains."

As for her interactions with Fallon, Miller says, "He’s exactly who he seems to be on TV. He was warm, gracious and engaging and made a point to meet us. He said, ‘You have an absolutely beautiful home. Thank you for having allowing us to do this.’"

Neighbors were disappointed when the dazzling decorations disappeared says Miller. She explains, "It took two days and 40 people each day to break down the set." The only thing left behind? "A couple of bags of Doritos."