Jimmy Kimmel bringing his show to Brooklyn again

Eddie Murphy is coming to Brooklyn, or at least coming to "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" when it originates from the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House the week of Oct. 21. Murphy will appear on that week's Thursday edition.

In addition, the show announced other guests for the week: Bruce Springsteen, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Alicia Keys, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kelly Ripa, Ellie Kemper and John Krasinski. Keys, David Byrne, The National, Paul Shaffer and The Sugarhill Gang will perform.

The Oct. 21 run marks "Kimmel's" 5th return to BAM, although the first visit at BAM's Harvey Theatre was nearly derailed by Superstorm Sandy after it struck New York on Oct. 29, 2012. Since then, these episodes -- fan favorites and invariably newsworthy -- have undertaken a sharp New York flavor.

Previous (and particularly memorable) New Yorkers have included Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Cardi B, Wu-Tang Clan, David Letterman, Howard Stern, Tracy Morgan, Michael J. Fox, Chris Rock and Jay Z.