TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Morning
SEARCH
52° Good Morning
EntertainmentTV

Jimmy Kimmel bringing his show to Brooklyn again

Jimmy Kimmel attends the Walt Disney Television 2019

Jimmy Kimmel attends the Walt Disney Television 2019 upfront at Tavern on The Green on May 14, 2019, in New York. Photo Credit: Invision/AP/Evan Agostini

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com
Print

  Eddie Murphy is coming to Brooklyn, or at least coming to "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" when it originates from the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House the week of Oct. 21. Murphy will appear on that week's Thursday edition.

 In addition, the show announced other guests for the week: Bruce Springsteen, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Alicia Keys, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kelly Ripa, Ellie Kemper and John Krasinski. Keys, David Byrne, The National, Paul Shaffer and The Sugarhill Gang will perform.

 The Oct. 21 run marks "Kimmel's" 5th return to BAM, although the first visit at BAM's Harvey Theatre was nearly derailed by Superstorm Sandy after it struck New York on Oct. 29, 2012. Since then, these episodes -- fan favorites and invariably newsworthy -- have undertaken a sharp New York flavor.

Previous (and particularly memorable) New Yorkers have included Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Cardi B, Wu-Tang Clan, David Letterman, Howard Stern, Tracy Morgan, Michael J. Fox, Chris Rock and Jay Z. 

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Regina King in a scene from "Watchmen," premiering 'Watchmen': Challenging, occasionally thrilling version
Former "Tarzan" actor Ron Ely poses for a Police: 'Tarzan' actor's wife fatally stabbed by son
Megyn Kelly attends Time magazine's 100 Gala at Kelly on Fox News: NBC needs to come clean on Lauer
"Long Islad Medium" star Theresa Caputo poses for Theresa Caputo: I'm still grieving after divorce
HGTV's "A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition" will 'A Very Brady Renovation' spins off holiday special
Kal Penn, left, Joel Kim Booster and Poppy 'Sunnyside' is 1st cancellation of the new TV season
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search