Kimmel to host Emmys, first major awards show of pandemic

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who will host

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who will host the Emmy Awards on Sept. 20, said in a statement: "I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it." Credit: Invision / AP / Rich Fury

By The Associated Press
Jimmy Kimmel will host the first major Hollywood awards ceremony of the coronavirus pandemic — but just how the Emmys will be held remains cloudy.

Kimmel, who is also producing the Sept. 20 ceremony on ABC honoring TV's best, acknowledged that in Tuesday's announcement.

“I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” the ABC late-night host said in a statement.

The network said details on the show's production will be announced soon. Choosing Kimmel, 52, to lead the ceremony reverses course from last year's no-host Emmys.

The entertainment industry is just beginning to restart production following a monthslong shutdown aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19. Orchestrating an awards ceremony during the ongoing pandemic with its crowd of presenters, nominees and guests is a daunting prospect, whether done virtually or otherwise.

While the Emmys are forging ahead as scheduled, other ceremonies are bowing to the pandemic's pressures. The 93rd Academy Awards will be held April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than planned, and the British Academy Film Awards is shifting its originally announced February 2021 ceremony to April 11.

Nominations for the 72nd prime-time Emmys will be announced by the TV academy on July 28.

