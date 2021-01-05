Two Los Angeles-based talk shows have returned to their hosts' respective homes to shoot amid the surging pandemic in California, while networks and production companies have put primetime-series production on a brief hiatus after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

"No, you're not experiencing déjà vu," read a post Sunday on the Twitter account for CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden." "With Los Angeles back on lockdown, we're once again taping the #LateLateShow in @JKCorden's garage until it's safe to return to our studio."

"Back to work … from home!" tweeted the account for ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" three hours later. Those late-night shows, among others, had shot from home since spring, when the coronavirus pandemic first swelled, and only recently returned to their studio sets, with safety protocols in place and mostly no live audiences other than remotely.

Additionally, a representative for Telepictures told Newsday in a statement Tuesday, "Due to the COVID-19 surge in Los Angeles County, and for the continued safety of our staff and crew, 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' will push production by a week," to Jan. 11. And a representative for "The Kelly Clarkson Show" confirmed to Newsday that the syndicated program — which atypically shot original episodes throughout August, when most such shows are in reruns — had long been scheduled not to restart production until Jan. 18.

Representatives for the Los Angeles-shot talk and panel-discussion shows "Conan," "Dr. Phil" and "The Talk" did not immediately respond to Newsday requests for comment.

Industry trade magazines on Dec. 29 had reported that CBS Studios was delaying new production on CBS' "NCIS," "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "Seal Team"; CBS All Access' "Why Women Kill"; and the Disney+ series "Diary of a Future President" from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11. Universal Television is doing likewise with the NBC series "Good Girls," Kenan" and "Mr. Mayor"; HBO Max's "Hacks"; and Netflix's "Never Have I Ever," with an additional week's delay, to Jan. 18, for NBC's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

Warner Bros. TV's "All American," "Bob Hearts Abishola," "B Positive," "Call Me Kat," "Mom," "Shameless" and "You" also are extending production hiatus for a week until Jan. 11, according to the trades. And the Disney Television Studios divisions ABC Signature and 20th TV are delaying the production star of "911," "911: Lone Star," "American Crime Story: Impeachment," "American Horror Story," "American Housewife," "Big Shot," "Black-ish," "Grey's Anatomy," "Last Man Standing," "Love, Victor," "Mayans," "Mixed-ish," "The Orville," "Rebel," "Station 19" and "This is Us" to Jan. 18.

As of Jan. 3, California had 2,420,894 positive cases of COVID-19, and 26,635 deaths. In Los Angeles County, its 813,022 positive cases marks a 30.3% increase over 14 days, and its 10,850 deaths are a 21.5% increase during that same time.