John Dickerson was named co-anchor of “CBS This Morning” Tuesday, replacing Charlie Rose, who was forced out in mid-November following sexual misconduct allegations.

Dickerson, currently host of the long-running Sunday public affairs show “Face the Nation,” will “transition off” that program in the coming weeks, then a successor will be named, according to CBS. He’ll join “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday.

In a statement, CBS News chief David Rhodes said, in part, “John’s impressive track record and strong all-around journalism extends our commitment to real news coverage,” adding that incumbent co-hosts “Gayle [King] and Norah [O’Donnell] continue to show tremendous leadership on our morning broadcast each day.”

While no surprise — Dickerson has had a successful run at “Nation” since 2015 — this move does represent a return to a traditional morning TV format. The “Today” show decided upon officially creating an all-female co-hosting team after Matt Lauer was forced out — a historic move made easier because viewership of the Hoda Kotb-Savannah Guthrie program actually increased in Lauer’s absence. “CBS This Morning’s” viewer totals (around 3.7 million) have remained steady as well since Rose’s departure.

In late November, CBS, Bloomberg Television and PBS announced suspension of Rose in the wake of a Washington Post report that said he had sexually harassed at least eight female employees and interns who worked for his production company. His long-running PBS series was then canceled, and he was dropped by CBS News (he also had an ongoing role with “60 Minutes”).

Virginia native Dickerson, 49 — son of pioneering newswoman Nancy Dickerson — was a correspondent for Time and Slate before joining CBS in 2009 as an analyst before becoming political director. In 2015, he was named host of “Face the Nation,” succeeding its legendary host and anchor, Bob Schieffer.