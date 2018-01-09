TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 42° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 42° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

John Dickerson replacing Charlie Rose at ‘CBS This Morning’

Dickerson, who has been hosting “Face the Nation” since 2015, will join the program Wednesday.

John Dickerson attends CBS' 2015 Summer TCA party

John Dickerson attends CBS' 2015 Summer TCA party at the Pacific Design Center on Aug. 10, 2015, in West Hollywood, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com @vernejgay
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

CBS News has named John Dickerson co-anchor of “CBS This Morning,” replacing Charlie Rose who was forced out in mid-November following sexual misconduct allegations.

Dickerson, currently host of the long-running Sunday public affairs show, “Face the Nation,” will “transition off” that program in the coming weeks, according to CBS, when a successor is named. He’ll join “CBS This Morning” Wednesday.

In a statement, CBS News chief David Rhodes said, in part, “John’s impressive track record and strong all-around journalism extends our commitment to real news coverage,” adding that incumbent co-hosts “Gayle [King] and Norah [O’Donnell] continue to show tremendous leadership on our morning broadcast each day.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Executive producers Jennifer Mullin, left, and Trish Kinane, 'American Idol' aims to make stars again
‘Bowie: The Last Five Years’: Poignant, must-see
Roslyn entrepreneur Howie Busch presents the DudeRobe on ‘Shark Tank’ considers DudeRobe from LIer
From 50 secrets and fun facts about kids' TV shows
Tavis Smiley announced a deal Monday to go Tavis Smiley announces deal for new 'inspirational' series
Timberlake will headline the halftime show during Super Super Bowl week performers