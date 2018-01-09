John Dickerson replacing Charlie Rose at ‘CBS This Morning’
Dickerson, who has been hosting “Face the Nation” since 2015, will join the program Wednesday.
CBS News has named John Dickerson co-anchor of “CBS This Morning,” replacing Charlie Rose who was forced out in mid-November following sexual misconduct allegations.
Dickerson, currently host of the long-running Sunday public affairs show, “Face the Nation,” will “transition off” that program in the coming weeks, according to CBS, when a successor is named. He’ll join “CBS This Morning” Wednesday.
In a statement, CBS News chief David Rhodes said, in part, “John’s impressive track record and strong all-around journalism extends our commitment to real news coverage,” adding that incumbent co-hosts “Gayle [King] and Norah [O’Donnell] continue to show tremendous leadership on our morning broadcast each day.”