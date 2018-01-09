CBS News has named John Dickerson co-anchor of “CBS This Morning,” replacing Charlie Rose who was forced out in mid-November following sexual misconduct allegations.

Dickerson, currently host of the long-running Sunday public affairs show, “Face the Nation,” will “transition off” that program in the coming weeks, according to CBS, when a successor is named. He’ll join “CBS This Morning” Wednesday.

In a statement, CBS News chief David Rhodes said, in part, “John’s impressive track record and strong all-around journalism extends our commitment to real news coverage,” adding that incumbent co-hosts “Gayle [King] and Norah [O’Donnell] continue to show tremendous leadership on our morning broadcast each day.”