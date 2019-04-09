TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
SEARCH
44° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

John Goodman and LI's Billy Crystal reunite for new 'Monsters, Inc.' series

The pair again will lend their voices to the characters of Sulley and Mike in the animated series "Monsters at Work," which will be on Disney's new streaming service.

Animated characters Sulley, voiced by John Goodman, and

Animated characters Sulley, voiced by John Goodman, and Mike, voiced by Billy Crystal, are reprising their roles from the 2001 movie "Monsters, Inc." Photo Credit: Walt Disney Pictures / Everett Collection

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Print

John Goodman and Long Beach-raised Billy Crystal will once again lend their voices to the characters of Sulley and Mike, respectively, in the animated series “Monsters at Work.”

Inspired by the “Monsters, Inc.” movies, the show picks up shortly after the original 2001 film, when the city of Monstropolis has begun to run on the laughter of children. The voice cast includes Ben Feldman (NBC’s “Superstore”) as factory worker Tylor Tuskmon, Kelly Marie Tran (2017's “Star Wars: The Last Jedi") as his friend Val Little, Lucas Neff (Fox’s "Raising Hope") as a plumber named Duncan, Alanna Ubach (2017's "Coco") as the officious employee Cutter and Henry Winkler (HBO's "Barry") as scatterbrained factory boss Fritz. Aisha Tyler (FX's "Archer") provides the voice of Tylor's mom, Millie.

“Monsters at Work” is set to premiere in 2020 on Disney+, the streaming service set to launch later this year.

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Sara Gilbert attends the 2018 premiere of ABC's Sara Gilbert is leaving 'The Talk'
Kit Harington portrays Jon Snow in "Game Why we loved (and will miss) 'Game of Thrones'
Seymour Cassel, the live-wire pillar of independent film Recent notable deaths
Teal Wicks, left, Stephanie J. Block, Cher and 'The Tonight Show' will be a Cher show on Monday
R. Kelly performs at the 2013 BET Awards R. Kelly's ex, kids to appear on reality show
Beyoncé attends the NBA All-Star basketball game in Beyoncé Netflix special coming this month