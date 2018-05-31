"Roseanne" co-star John Goodman is staying out of the fray generated by Roseanne Barr's racist tweet earlier this week that resulted in the hit sitcom's abrupt cancellation by ABC.

"It's not that I disrespect you guys, I just, I would rather say nothing than to cause more trouble here," Goodman, 65, told a videographer for the California-based The Mega Agency in a brief impromptu interview supplied to "Entertainment Tonight." Dressed in khaki shorts and a red T-shirt reading "Missouri State University" -- his alma mater, known at the time as Southwest Missouri State University -- Goodman was speaking while picking up his car from a New Orleans repair facility, the entertainment-news program said.

When asked if he was aware of rumors he might get his own show, presumably a "Roseanne" spinoff, Goodman replied, "Then you've heard more than I have." After assuring that "everything's fine" with him personally, the acclaimed star and character actor of numerous films and television series went on to say of the Twitter controversy, "No, no, I don't know anything about it. I don't read it."

When the videographer addresses ABC's decision to suspend its "for your consideration” Emmy Awards campaign for the show, as networks and production companies typically create, Goodman responded, "Ah, I wasn't gonna get an Emmy anyway. I’ve been up there 12 times already" -- he actually has had 11 Emmy nominations, including seven from 1989 to 1995 for the original run of "Roseanne" -- "and if I don't get one I'm not gonna get one." Goodman earned a 2007 Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a drama series, for an episode of NBC's "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip."

Barr's racist tweet said of Valerie Jarrett, an advisor to former President Barack Obama, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj." On Tuesday, hours after the post, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey announced the cancellation of "Roseanne," which had run from 1988 to 1997 and was revived for a nine-episode 10th season which began airing in March. Robert Iger, chairman of ABC owner Disney, said in a tweet, "There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing."

Barr, who deleted the post and tweeted an apology, has since gone on the defensive, issuing angry tweets and calling for more followers to defend her.

Wednesday evening, Barr, 65, tweeted of fellow co-stars Goodman and Laurie Metcalf, "I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me-Laurie and John. I'm so sick over this-they will never have better character actors on their network."

Neither Goodman nor Metcalf has responded publicly.