Jon Stewart will be back in the host's chair for Apple TV Plus

Jon Stewart will return to television as host

Jon Stewart will return to television as host of an Apple TV Plus current-affairs show. Credit: Invision / AP / Phil McCarten

By The Associated Press
Jon Stewart is returning to TV, more than five years after bowing out as host of "The Daily Show" and with a new home at Apple TV Plus.

Stewart, 57, will host an hourlong, current-affairs series that will explore topics of national interest as well as his advocacy work, the streaming service said Tuesday.

He has been a passionate supporter of military veterans and 9/11 first responders, last year pressing Congress to approve legislation to help the latter and their families. He and his wife, Tracey, are animal rights proponents.

The series is expected to debut in 2021 — so if Stewart wants to weigh in on a presidential race, as he relished doing on his long-running Comedy Central show, he'll have to wait until the 2024 contest.

Each season of the show will have a companion podcast to "continue the discussion," Apple TV Plus said. The platform also has a deal with Stewart and his production company that gives it first shot at other projects.

Stewart will be an executive producer along with host of his new Apple TV Plus show, with the title yet to be announced.

