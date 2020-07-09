MSNBC picks Joy Reid to replace Chris Matthews

MSNBC says Joy Reid will move into the early evening time slot vacated by former “Hardball” host Chris Matthews' retirement in March.

Reid, who has been a weekend anchor at the cable news network and lately has subbed in the 7 p.m. time slot, now has the position full time and will do a Washington-based show dubbed “The ReidOut" beginning July 20. She currently hosts MSNBC's "AM Joy" weekends at 10 a.m.

Reid, who is Black, brings diversity to a lineup popular with liberals that currently has five white men and a white woman as hosts in the hours between 5 p.m. and midnight.

“I'm honored and thankful for this opportunity,” Reid said in a statement. “I’ll always be proud of the work we did on ‘AM Joy’ by pushing the envelope and tackling pragmatic conversations. I’m eager to carry that same energy into the 7 p.m. hour where we can continue to build on bringing in diverse, smart, and accomplished voices to the table on topics that are important to our viewers.”

Reid's tenure with MSNBC began in 2011 as a contributor in 2011 and then hosted "The Reid Report" from February 2014 to February 2015. "AM Joy," which she has hosted since 2016, will continue with guest fill-ins until a permanent replacement for Reid is found.

Matthews retired on-air in early March following a series of gaffes and an article written by journalist Laura Basset that accused him of making inappropriate comments to her and other women who were on his show.