Judge Judy returning to TV in November, with granddaughter

Judy Sheindlin's new show, "Judy Justice," will air

Judy Sheindlin's new show, "Judy Justice," will air weekdays on the free IMDb TV streaming service starting this fall. Credit: Invision / AP / Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Judge Judy Sheindlin is returning to television on Nov. 1 with a new red robe, a granddaughter in tow and the challenge of competing with herself.

She announced on Thursday the start date and name of her new show, "Judy Justice," which will be available weekdays on the little-known IMDb TV, a free streaming service offered by Amazon.

Sheindlin, who is in her late 70s, moved to the new show when her syndication deal with CBS Media Ventures ended with some acrimony after 25 years. For more than a decade, "Judge Judy" has been syndication's most popular show with the tart-talking New Yorker arbitrating small claims cases.

CBS promptly cut a deal to keep "Judge Judy" reruns on the air.

Sheindlin will be joined on "Judy Justice" by a new television bailiff and stenographer. Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Sheindlin's granddaughter, will be a legal analyst.

"She's smart, sassy and opinionated," her grandmother said. "Who knows where she gets those traits?"

Filming for the old "Judge Judy" ended after CBS bought the show's old episodes from Sheindlin. That enabled CBS to continue selling rights to air them through the syndication market without having to pay her to make new episodes. Sheindlin was widely believed to be the country's highest-paid television star.

Sheindlin, a former New York judge, was also said to be unhappy with CBS for giving priority time slots to Drew Barrymore's new show at the expense of "Hot Bench," another court show that Sheindlin created, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"We had a nice marriage," Sheindlin told the Journal earlier this year. "It's going to be a Bill and Melinda Gates divorce."

