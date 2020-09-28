Comedy icon Julia Louis-Dreyfus is headlining an online virtual reunion of her political comedy series "Veep" on Sunday as a fundraiser to support Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

"I'm SO excited to announce that we're doing a #VeepReunion on Oct 4 with [fellow series stars] @AnnaChlumsky, @Mrreidscott, @SamRichardson, @MrTonyHale, @CleaDuvall, @MrMattWalsh, [executive producer] @DavidHMandel and more!," the 11-time Emmy Award winner, 59, wrote on Twitter and Instagram Saturday.

The reunion will be livestreamed once at 7 p.m. Sunday at wisdems.org/veep, where sign-up is currently open.

"Hi, friends!" says Louis-Dreyfus in an accompanying video on her posts. "OK, so: All roads to the White House go through the great state of Wisconsin. Y'know, Trump can't win reelection if he doesn't win Wisconsin. So the Democratic Party of Wisconsin has created an unprecedented voter-mobilization operation, and they need resources in these final days to deliver Wisconsin to Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Harris. The future of democracy is on the line, people!"

The Washington Post said of The Badger State in November, "A year before the election, many pundits and pollsters have declared that the state could be the tippiest of tipping points."

Louis-Dreyfus, whose many accolades include the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and induction into the Television Academy Hall of Fame, hosted the final night of the Democratic National Convention last month.