Julia Roberts to star in and produce Apple series

Julia Roberts will play a wife whose husband

Julia Roberts will play a wife whose husband vanishes in "The Last Thing He Told Me." Credit: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Julia Roberts is about to sink her teeth into Apple TV in two roles.

The Oscar winner will star in and executive produce the limited series "The Last Thing He Told Me" for Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company, Deadline reports.

For the series, which is based on Laura Dave’s novel coming out in May, Roberts will play a woman whose husband mysteriously vanishes. As she tries to piece together the truth behind his disappearance, she develops a special bond with her teenage stepdaughter.

No word yet on additional casting or when the series will premiere.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

