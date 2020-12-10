Julia Roberts to star in and produce Apple series

Julia Roberts is about to sink her teeth into Apple TV in two roles.

The Oscar winner will star in and executive produce the limited series "The Last Thing He Told Me" for Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company, Deadline reports.

For the series, which is based on Laura Dave’s novel coming out in May, Roberts will play a woman whose husband mysteriously vanishes. As she tries to piece together the truth behind his disappearance, she develops a special bond with her teenage stepdaughter.

No word yet on additional casting or when the series will premiere.