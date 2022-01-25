TODAY'S PAPER
Julianna Margulies hosts two Holocaust remembrance specials

Actor Julianna Margulies hosts two specials this week

Actor Julianna Margulies hosts two specials this week featuring interviews with Holocaust survivors and their families. Credit: Invision / AP / Jordan Strauss

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Three-time Emmy Award winner Julianna Margulies ("ER," "The Morning Show") will host two hourlong specials this week commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

CBS and MTV jointly announced Monday that "Undeniable: The Truth to Remember" airs Saturday at 8 p.m. on CBS, while "The Hate We Can't Forget: A Holocaust Memorial Special" airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. on the Smithsonian Channel and again Monday at 10 p.m. on MTV.

Each special features interviews with Holocaust survivors and their families, including first-person accounts of the attempted genocide of Jews and others by the Nazis during World War II.

"We must never forget the systemic persecution and murder of six million Jews in the Holocaust, and WE MUST remain vigilant against the forces of hatred and antisemitism that created it and still persist today," said CBS president and CEO George Cheeks in a statement. "Hearing directly from these survivors puts the atrocities they experienced in sharp focus and should inspire us to fight against all forms of hate and bigotry in the future."

