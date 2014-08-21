Julianne Hough joins judging panel on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Julianne Hough will become the fourth — that's right, one, two, three, four — judge on a show that has long lived and prospered with just three: "Dancing with the Stars."

The official announcement was made a little while ago, and statement below.

The move's hardly a shocker — talks between both parties had been widely reported, while Hough is just one more (former) pro on the show who emerged as a bigger star than most of the contestants, her brother Derek, as probably the best example. She's been a longtime correspondent on "ET" and launched a big screen career that has yet to take off, so visibility has hardly been an issue for Hough, who will certainly bring a different style and dynamic to the judging panel.

Four judges? Yes: You immediately picked up the most obvious problem. Four judges means four opinions which means more time — always at great premium, needless to say, in a prime-time unscripted show — taken away from the performances. But "DWTS" is on an active hunt for more magic and more viewers; ratings are down and the average age of viewers has soared. Clearly Hough's role will be to add back that necessary-for-survival dose of youth to the mix.

In a statement first posted on Hollywoodreporter.com, she said:

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I’m so excited to be back with my 'Dancing with the Stars' family again on a regular basis. I've always aspired to be an all-around entertainer, whether I'm acting, dancing or singing, and I’m thrilled for this opportunity that will allow me to continue all of those pursuits. Derek and I just finished our Move Live on Tour, which reminded me how much I miss the interaction with the dance fans that have been so supportive of me in my career. I am warming up the paddles and the sass, and I’m ready to have fun in this new role.”

Show's back Sept. 4.