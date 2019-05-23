20 shows to watch in June

You thought May was packed with TV specials and "events?" Wait until you see June.

Here's a partial list of what to expect:

JUNE 2





NOS4A2 (AMC, 10 p.m.)

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Pronounced, "Nosferatu," this vampire tale is based on the 2013 novel by Joe Hill (Stephen King's son), and stars Zachary Quinto as a particularly diabolical member of the undead who squires away children to "Christmasland." There is a heroine in this tale as well, played by Australian actress Ashleigh Cummings.





JUNE 5

BLACK MIRROR (Netflix)

Three episodes drop on this day, comprising season 5, including "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too" starring Miley Cyrus.

THE HANDMAID'S TALE (Hulu)

Vengeance will be June's (Elisabeth Moss) as the third season gets underway — in summer, for a change. Bradley Whitford — as Joseph Lawrence, one of the rare good guys — becomes a series regular, while Christopher Meloni, as one Commander Winslow, and Elizabeth Reaser also join the cast.





JUNE 6

THE COLD BLUE (HBO, 8 p.m.)

In 1943, the great director William Wyler collected footage for his 1944 documentary, "Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress." Belle's flight crew was one of the first to have completed 25 missions, when most B-17F's had been shot down before ever reaching that milestone. This remarkable film has restored some of the color footage that Wyler did not use.





JUNE 7

ARMISTEAD MAUPIN'S TALES OF THE CITY (Netflix)

This 10-episode reboot of the '93 miniseries (which first aired on PBS, later on Showtime), is set in present-day San Francisco, and will include some of the original cast (Laura Linney, Olympia Dukakis, Paul Gross and Barbara Garrick), who will be joined by some notable newcomers: Ellen Page, Murray Bartlett, Charlie Barnett, Zosia Mamet, Victor Garber and Molly Ringwald.

DESIGNATED SURVIVOR (Netflix)

Netflix offers yet another reprieve for a canceled network series — still with Kiefer Sutherland, with new cast members Lauren Holly and Anthony Edwards.



JUNE 9

BIG LITTLE LIES (HBO, 9 p.m.)

"BLL" returns for a second season with the original cast intact — Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz and Adam Scott — and joined by Meryl Streep. Also of note: David E. Kelley has returned to write the sequel, but original director Jean-Marc Vallée has moved on.

THE 73RD ANNUAL TONY AWARDS (CBS, 8 p.m.)

The 73rd, hosted by James Corden, has some big questions, leading with: Can "Hadestown" (14 nods) clean up?

JUNE 11



POSE (FX, 10 p.m.)

Ryan Murphy's groundbreaking drama about the '80s "ball culture" starts in 1990, with Patti LuPone guest starring.





JUNE 12

PRESS YOUR LUCK (ABC, 8 p.m.); CARD SHARKS (ABC, 9 p.m.)

Game show night on ABC returns with these revivals of a pair of classic gamers, hosted by Elizabeth Banks and Joel McHale, respectively.





JUNE 14

LOS ESPOOKYS (HBO, 11 p.m.)

Fred Armisen's Spanish-language comedy arrives, starring Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres, Cassandra Ciangherotti and Bernardo Velasco (with Armisen in a bit role only). What is "Los Espookys" about? Where, umm, to begin? In a surreal version of Mexico City, a group of friends create and peddle horror to paying customers. ("We make real horror for people who need it.") With subtitles.

TOO OLD TO DIE YOUNG (Amazon Prime)

Fans of Danish filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn may have a generally good idea of what to expect with this 10-episode series. In a word, mayhem. The Quentin Tarantino of Copenhagen (the "Pusher" trilogy) heads to the underworld of LA, populated by the Mexican cartel, and the Japanese crime syndicate Yakuza. Blood will flow and bodies will drop. Starring the always interesting Miles Teller ("Thank You For Your Service," "War Dogs," "Whiplash," and so on) while John Hawkes (returning to "Deadwood"), Jena Malone and Billy Baldwin are along for this crazy ride too.





JUNE 16



CITY ON A HILL (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

In this cop thriller set in Boston, 1992, Kevin Bacon is a corrupt FBI agent teamed with the noncorrupt assistant DA (Aldis Hodge), as they tackle a gang of armored car bandits.



EUPHORIA (HBO, 9 p.m.)

This hugely promoted Drake-produced high school drama with Zendaya finally arrives.





JUNE 17

DAS BOOT (Hulu)

This eight-episode sequel to the famed '81 movie picks up in 1942, and it still plays mostly underwater, as the U-boat U-612 goes about its business, while there's an accompanying French resistance storyline too. With Vicky Krieps ("Phantom Thread"), Lizzy Caplan, Tom Wlaschiha, James D'Arcy and German actor August Wittgenstein.



GRAND HOTEL (ABC, 10 p.m.)

Eva Longoria is producing this prime-time soap about a luxury hotel in Miami Beach, with wealthy patrons — Demián Bichir stars — and their interactions with the hotel staff.



JUNE 24





THE HILLS; NEW BEGINNINGS (MTV, time TBA)

Yes, "The Hills" is back and with some original cast members too, including Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner and Heidi Montag. And some newbies, including Mischa Barton.





YEARS AND YEARS (HBO, 9 p.m.)

This big Russell T. Davies six-parter from the BBC stars Emma Thompson as a politician circa 2019, and then moves forward 15 years.

JUNE 30

THE LOUDEST VOICE (Showtime, time TBA)

This miniseries from "Spotlight's" Tom McCarthy is based on Gabriel Sherman's book about Fox News, "The Loudest Voice in the Room," and stars Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes, Naomi Watts as Gretchen Carlson and Seth MacFarlane as FNC public relations man Brian Lewis.