'Jupiter's Legacy' canceled after one season

The recently launched Netflix superhero series "Jupiter's Legacy" is ending its run after its single eight-episode season.

"We've made the tough call of letting our incredible cast out of their show commitment as we continue to thoughtfully develop all realms of the 'Jupiter's Legacy' saga," tweeted writer Mark Millar, 51, co-creator of the original 2013-15 comic-book series and co-chief of Netflix's Millarworld division, on Tuesday. "We're confident we'll return to it later and just want to say thanks to you guys for your continued support and to the cast and crew who made this look so great."

The drama series, which premiered May 7, stars Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson, aka The Olympian, one of the first generation of superheroes, whose efforts at passing the torch to his superpowered children (Andrew Horton, Elena Kampouris) create rifts and dysfunctionality as the family and the world at large try to adapt to changing expectations of ethics and a moral code.

Writer-producer Steven S. DeKnight, who adapted the comic for television, tweeted, "Sad to see the story come to a premature end, but I wish @mrmarkmillar and @netflix the best moving forward," and thanked the cast, crew and fans.

Millar in his tweet suggested story threads might continue in the upcoming live-action series "Supercrooks," also based on his comics.