Jussie Smollett dropped from final episodes of 'Empire,' report says

Fox, which airs the series, had previously issued several statements supporting the actor, but the network's tone changed following his arrest Thursday.

Jussie Smollett participates in the "Empire" panel

 Jussie Smollett participates in the "Empire" panel during the FOX Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California in 2017.  Photo Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Willy Sanjuan

By Newsday Staff
Jussie Smollett has been removed from the final Season 5 episodes of Fox 's “Empire” following his arrest Thursday morning, Variety reports.

“The events of the past few weeks have been incredibly emotional for all of us. Jussie has been an important member of our EMPIRE family for the past five years and we care about him deeply. While these allegations are very disturbing, we are placing our trust in the legal system as the process plays out. We are also aware of the effects of this process on the cast and crew members who work on our show and to avoid further disruption on set, we have decided to remove the role of ‘Jamal’ from the final two episodes of the season,” said series executives Lee Daniels, Danny Strong, Brett Mahoney, Brian Grazer, Sanaa Hamri, Francie Calfo and Dennis Hammer in a statement Friday.

Fox had previously issued several statements supporting the actor. The network's  tone changed following his arrest, saying they were “evaluating the situation” and “considering [their] options.”

