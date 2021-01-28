SpongeBob SquarePants is about to make a big splash in the streaming waters.

The first six episodes of the new animated series "Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years" and "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run" — both done in all-CGI animation — will premiere March 4 on Paramount Plus, the new streaming service from ViacomCBS. "Sponge on the Run" — which was originally scheduled to be released for movie theaters — also will be available on video on demand for a limited time for $19.99.

"Kamp Koral," a spinoff of Nickelodeon's smash "SpongeBob SquarePants," dives into the misadventures of 10-year-old SpongeBob as he wreaks havoc at summer camp while building underwater campfires and catching wild jellyfish. In "Sponge on the Run," SpongeBob and his dimwitted starfish pal Patrick encounter an ocean of trouble when they go on a search for SpongeBob's missing pet snail, Gary.

The remaining seven episodes of the first season of "Kamp Koral" will wash up on Paramount Plus later this year.