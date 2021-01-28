TODAY'S PAPER
30° Good Evening
SEARCH
30° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Paramount Plus to debut SpongeBob series 'Kamp Koral,' movie

Are you ready? The "SpongeBob SquarePants" prequel "Kamp

Are you ready? The "SpongeBob SquarePants" prequel "Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years" premieres March 4 on Paramount Plus. Credit: CBS / Paramount Plus

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

SpongeBob SquarePants is about to make a big splash in the streaming waters.

The first six episodes of the new animated series "Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years" and "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run" — both done in all-CGI animation — will premiere March 4 on Paramount Plus, the new streaming service from ViacomCBS. "Sponge on the Run" — which was originally scheduled to be released for movie theaters — also will be available on video on demand for a limited time for $19.99.

"Kamp Koral," a spinoff of Nickelodeon's smash "SpongeBob SquarePants," dives into the misadventures of 10-year-old SpongeBob as he wreaks havoc at summer camp while building underwater campfires and catching wild jellyfish. In "Sponge on the Run," SpongeBob and his dimwitted starfish pal Patrick encounter an ocean of trouble when they go on a search for SpongeBob's missing pet snail, Gary.

The remaining seven episodes of the first season of "Kamp Koral" will wash up on Paramount Plus later this year.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

E!'s last season of "Keeping Up with the 'KUWTK' begins its final season on March 18
Chadwick Boseman, from left, Colman Domingo, Viola Davis, Netflix leads GLAAD awards for LGBTQ representation
Andra Day and Kevin Hanchard in "The United Black History Month: Seven great shows to watch
Sonny Fox, photographed in February 2020 at his Sonny Fox, 'Wonderama' host, dies at 95
"GMA" co-anchor Michael Strahan's colleagues say he is 'GMA' host Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19
Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award Golden Globes to honor TV producer legend Norman Lear
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search