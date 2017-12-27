TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 20° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 20° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek to star in new Ryan Murphy FX series

“Pose” will be set in 1980s New York City and have an unprecedented number of LGBTQ actors in ongoing roles.

Actress Kate Mara attends the Guggenheim International Gala

Actress Kate Mara attends the Guggenheim International Gala at the Guggenheim Museum in New York on Nov. 16, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

LOS ANGELES — The FX channel says it’s ordered a scripted dance musical series starring Evan Peters, Kate Mara and James Van Der Beek.

FX said Wednesday that the series, titled “Pose,” will include what it called an unprecedented number of LGBTQ and transgender actors in ongoing roles.

The channel says the show is set in New York City in the 1980s, amid the “luxury Trump-era universe” and other social and literary circles.

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy, of “Glee” and “American Horror Story” fame, described the show as an exploration of what he called the “universal quest” for identity, family and respect.

FX says the first season of “Pose” will include eight episodes. The show is scheduled to start production in February and debut in summer 2018.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

‘Roseanne,’ more TV to look forward to in 2018
"Double Date" -- After Goody and Didi (Saidah Entertainment highs and lows in 2017
Mariah Carey returns to Times Square for Dick Your New Year’s Eve TV schedule
Quiz: Test your knowledge of pop culture in 2017
Animator Bob Givens and author Joe Adamson attend Bugs Bunny animator Bob Givens dies at 99
Rosemarie Dewitt and Aniya Hodge in a scene Review: ‘Black Mirror’ season 4 is a gem