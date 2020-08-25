TODAY'S PAPER
Kate McKinnon's 'Joe Exotic' miniseries to run on NBC, USA and Peacock

Sea Cliff's Kate McKinnon, left, will play Carole

Sea Cliff's Kate McKinnon, left, will play Carole Baskin in "Joe Exotic." Credit: Composite: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison, left; Netflix

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

The previously announced miniseries starring Sea Cliff native Kate McKinnon as "Tiger King" nemesis Carole Baskin has found a home. The production, with the working title "Joe Exotic," will run on NBC and two sister platforms: the streaming service Peacock and the basic-cable network USA, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said Tuesday.

The project is based on the podcast network Wondery's "Over My Dead Body" rather than this year's Netflix documentary-miniseries hit "Tiger King." "Joe Exotic" refers to Joe Schreibvogel aka Joe Maldonado-Passage, owner of an exotic-animal zoo in Oklahoma who last year was found guilty of charges including attempted murder-for-hire in a plot to kill animal-activist Baskin. He was sentenced in January to 22 years in prison. 

The Joe Exotic role has yet to be cast, NBCUniversal said. Production and release dates were not announced.

