The previously announced miniseries starring Sea Cliff native Kate McKinnon as "Tiger King" nemesis Carole Baskin has found a home. The production, with the working title "Joe Exotic," will run on NBC and two sister platforms: the streaming service Peacock and the basic-cable network USA, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said Tuesday.

The project is based on the podcast network Wondery's "Over My Dead Body" rather than this year's Netflix documentary-miniseries hit "Tiger King." "Joe Exotic" refers to Joe Schreibvogel aka Joe Maldonado-Passage, owner of an exotic-animal zoo in Oklahoma who last year was found guilty of charges including attempted murder-for-hire in a plot to kill animal-activist Baskin. He was sentenced in January to 22 years in prison.

The Joe Exotic role has yet to be cast, NBCUniversal said. Production and release dates were not announced.