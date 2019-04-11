Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live's" Emmy-winning cast member and a Sea Cliff native, is expected to land the lead role in a Hulu miniseries about Elizabeth Holmes, the Theranos founder accused of orchestrating one of the biggest frauds in corporate history. McKinnon will also serve as executive producer.

The series is based on the three-year investigation by ABC News business/tech/ economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, which became the basis for a podcast, "The Dropout,” and recent documentary of the same name for "20/20" and "Nightline." Both Variety and Deadline first reported details of the impending series. Representatives for Hulu and Fox Searchlight — which will produce the series — declined to comment.

When official, this will become the third major film project based on Holmes’ decadelong run at Theranos, a Silicon Valley startup that made false claims about a procedure that would revolutionize blood-testing. The company folded in late 2018 but by then, Holmes, 35, had been indicted by a federal grand jury on nine counts of wire fraud. She faces up to 20 years in prison. (Holmes has pleaded not guilty and a trial date has not been set.) The others include a movie based on the book, “Bad Blood,” by Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou, and directed by Adam McKay. That will star Jennifer Lawrence as Holmes. HBO also recently aired the Alex Gibney-produced documentary, "The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley."

This is shaping up to be a breakout year for McKinnon, who joined “SNL” in 2012 and is in the last year of her contract there. That has precipitated the usual rumors that this season may be her last while the Hulu deal, when announced, could add to those. She’s also starring in the Charles Randolph (“The Big Short”) film about Roger Ailes, with John Lithgow as the former Fox News chief. With a working title of “Fair and Balanced,” this one is expected to premiere late fall. She’s also starring in the Danny Boyle movie, “Yesterday,” about the last man on earth who remembers the Beatles and their songs and which is scheduled for a June release.