Kathie Lee Gifford wraps up 11 years with NBC's 'Today' show
The 65-year-old received a standing ovation from the audience after rapper Flo Rida opened the program Friday. Co-host Hoda Kotb credited Gifford for their success.
Kathie Lee Gifford has wrapped up 11 years with NBC's "Today" show with laughs, tears and — of course — wine.
Her former "Live With Regis and Kathie Lee" co-host, Regis Philbin, saluted Gifford in a video. He said the best part of his TV life were the "15 years I spent with you."
Gifford screamed when mystery guest Barry Manilow appeared and joined him as he sang "Can't Smile Without You."
Her children, Cody and Cassidy, called her a legendary mom.
Gifford plans to pursue working on movie and music projects in the next phase of her career.
Jenna Bush Hager will join Kotb on the program.
