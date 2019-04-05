TODAY'S PAPER
Kathie Lee Gifford wraps up 11 years with NBC's 'Today' show

The 65-year-old received a standing ovation from the audience after rapper Flo Rida opened the program Friday. Co-host Hoda Kotb credited Gifford for their success.

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford on the "Today" show, a week before Gifford's final day. Photo Credit: NBC

Kathie Lee Gifford has wrapped up 11 years with NBC's "Today" show with laughs, tears and — of course — wine.

The 65-year-old received a standing ovation from the audience after rapper Flo Rida opened the program Friday. Co-host Hoda Kotb credited Gifford for their success.

Her former "Live With Regis and Kathie Lee" co-host, Regis Philbin, saluted Gifford in a video. He said the best part of his TV life were the "15 years I spent with you."

Gifford screamed when mystery guest Barry Manilow appeared and joined him as he sang "Can't Smile Without You."

Her children, Cody and Cassidy, called her a legendary mom.

Gifford plans to pursue working on movie and music projects in the next phase of her career.

Jenna Bush Hager will join Kotb on the program.

By The Associated Press

