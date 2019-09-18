TODAY'S PAPER
Kelly Clarkson hosts 'American Idol' reunion on her talk show

Former "American Idol" judges Randy Jackson, left, Paula

Former "American Idol" judges Randy Jackson, left, Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell appear at Fox's "Idol" farewell season finale in Los Angeles in April 2016. The show has since been rebooted on ABC.

Kelly Clarkson's career began as the first winner on "American Idol." So it seems fitting that the initial week of her talk show should include a reunion with the original "Idol" judges.

Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson all appeared on Clarkson's show on Wednesday for an hour of reminiscing, along with season 1 runner-up Justin Guarini. "I actually genuinely do not believe we would be sitting here today if you hadn't entered the show that year," Cowell told Clarkson. Abdul then remarked that the moment Clarkson performed her coronation song "A Moment Like This," they knew "Idol" would be "a game changer."

Clarkson recalled her audition, in which she performed the standard "At Last." "I freaked out because I was like, 'Who is the English guy?' " Clarkson said. "When I walked in, I'll tell ya, I knew nothing. I literally had just moved back from L.A. My place burned down, I was living in my car for three days here and then finally I was like, 'I gotta go home,' and somebody told me about the audition and I literally walked in. I had no idea what I was doing, I didn't know it was a TV show until the audition I was in in front of ya'll."

