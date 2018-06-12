Singers Kelly Clarkson, Ricky Martin, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban will headline the musical performances on NBC's annual "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular."

"American Ninja Warrior" hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila return for their second year hosting the New York City-based special, NBC said, and the West Point Band and Glee Club will perform.

The Independence Day celebration airs July 4 from 8 to 10 p.m. on WNBC/4, with an edited, hour-long encore at 10 p.m. The department store's 42nd annual fireworks display will feature more than 75,000 shells, making it Macy's largest since the millennial celebration in 2000, the network said.