Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Ricky Martin to perform at this year's 'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular'

Kelly Clarkson, seen here on May 20

 Kelly Clarkson, seen here on May 20 at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, will perform on the Fourth of July show. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Winter

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Singers Kelly Clarkson, Ricky Martin, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban will headline the musical performances on NBC's annual "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular."

"American Ninja Warrior" hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila return for their second year hosting the New York City-based special, NBC said, and the West Point Band and Glee Club will perform.

The Independence Day celebration airs July 4 from 8 to 10 p.m. on WNBC/4, with an edited, hour-long encore at 10 p.m. The department store's 42nd annual fireworks display will feature more than 75,000 shells, making it Macy's largest since the millennial celebration in 2000, the network said.

